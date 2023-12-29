Ashi Singh Turns Desi Girl In Bold Red Saree With Red Lips, Watch

Ashi Singh is one of the most popular personalities in the town. The actress is known for her stint in shows like Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Meet. Besides being a remarkable performer, she is known for her fashion moments. She is among one of the most awaited stars on the red carpet. However, today, she is spreading her charm at home in her desh avatar.

Ashi Singh’s Desi Girl Look In Red Saree

Wow, wow, and how! The Meet actress Ashi Singh has stunned us with her desi look. Embracing the ethnic outfit, saree Ashi, this time, turns herself into a desi girl, impressing us with her gorgeousness. The actress wore a beautiful bold red saree with a stunning gold border. She pairs the saree with a matching low-neckline sleeveless blouse and backless pattern. In the vibrant red look, Ashi Singh looks wow.

That’s not all! Ashi Singh opts to leave her hair open, spreading her charisma. The beautiful shiny eyes, rosy red cheeks, and bold red lips give her a glamour touch. The sleek golden diamond embellished earrings complete her appearance. Throughout the video, Ashi Singh shows her gorgeousness in striking poses, making us swoon over her magical appearance. While in the video, she wrote, “Jab pasand ke ladke ka arrange marriage ke liye rishta aa jaye.”

