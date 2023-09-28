Ashi Singh Turns Marathi Mulgi In Purple Anarkali Suit, Siddharth Nigam Flaunts 'Zoro' Action

Ashi Singh and Siddharth Nigam, social media sensation. The duo often treat their fans by sharing anecdotes from their personal life. Whether having fun in their daily life or coming up with new avatars, both actors know how to grab our attention. And their latest Instagram dump is no exception. Let’s find out what is happening today on their end.

Ashi Singh Turns Marathi Mulgi In Anarkali

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashi Singh shared a video of herself turning into a Marathi mulgi. The video starts with the actress decorating her head with the beautiful pagadi, while she looks gorgeous in wearing an anarkali suit with gold embellishments, a pink dupatta, and pajamas. With sparkling earrings and a Maharashtrian nose ring, she exudes the Marathi girl vibes. “Marathi Mulgi,” she captioned her post.

Siddharth Nigam’s Zoro Action

On the other hand, Siddharth shared a video of himself flaunting his ‘Zoro’ action mode. The word ‘Zoro’ means swordsman in a Japanese anime show which is called Manga. In the video, she wore a yellow t-shirt paired with grey shorts. As we know, Siddharth is a pro gymnast, and so in the video, he treats fans with a glimpse of his swordman action.

So, enjoy the two actors in their different modes? Please share with us in the comments box below.