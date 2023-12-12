Ashi Singh’s Beautiful Purple Anarkali Set Is A Perfect Pick For Brunch Date, See Here

The charming Ashi Singh is making hearts flutter with her latest traditional flair. Known to captivate fans with her fashion, Ashi, this time showcases her gorgeousness in a beautiful purple anarkali set. In the traditional glam, Ashi looked nothing short of divine beauty. Let’s take a closer look.

Ashi Singh’s Purple Anarkali Suit

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashi drops a video of herself embracing her ethnicity in a beautiful purple anarkali set. She wore a purple anarkali kurta, which looked beautiful with the small golden floral prints. She paired her look with matching pajamas and a dupatta. In this dreamy purple look, Ashi Singh looks nothing short of divine beauty.

The Meet actress Ashi Singh adorns her look with the statement long jhumkas. Her open hairstyle with soft curls looks beautiful. With the smokey black eyes, rosy tinted cheeks, and nude pink lips. The diamond bindi on her forehead gives her a desi touch. Throughout the video, Ashi Singh makes us fall for her beauty. The way she walks in this traditional attire makes it seem like a fairy Princess landing on Earth. Ashi Knows how to rule over hearts with her fashion.

Did you like Ashi Singh’s mesmerizing look in purple anarkali? Drop your views in the comments box below.