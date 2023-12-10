Ashi Singh’s Kanjivaram Silk Saree Look With Motif Jewelleries Embodies Modern Style, Watch

Ashi Singh, the talented Indian television actress, never ceases to capture attention with her charisma. She is one of the fashionistas in the town. From stunning shimmery dresses to divine traditional outfits, she has become an inspiration for many with her impeccable choices. And today, the diva blends modern style with the timeless traditional saree look in a stunning way. Let’s have a look below.

Ashi Singh’s Kanjivaram Silk Saree Look

Just looking like a wow! Isn’t she? Ashi Singh revives the timeless Kanjivaram silk saree look with a trendy spin. In the shared video, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful sky-blue Kanjivaram silk saree from the fashion house Readiprint clothing brand. She pairs her look with the bold, thin slip blouse. What caught our attention was the way she draped the Kanjivaram saree in a way that embodied modern elegance.

The diva combines her six-yard elegance in a white motif choker with the matching long chain. The motif waist accessories and hand accessories give her a princess vibe. Her open hairstyle secured with small clips looks beautiful. The shiny, rosy makeup, bold, smokey eyes, and glossy lips complement her appearance.

Did you like Ashi Singh’s mesmerizing look in the Kanjivaram silk saree? Drop your views in the comments box below.