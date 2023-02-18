Ashi Singh and Siddharth Nigam keep their Insta game on fire. The actors got popular with their stints in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and since then, there’s been no looking back for both. Ashi portrayed as Yasmine after Avneet Kaur exited the show, Siddharth Nigam reflected as Aladdin in the show, since the very start. Ashi and Nigam’s fantastic chemistry on the show, earned them immense love from the netizens all across. And it’s been then, that two have always been on the radar together.

As of now, the actors are leaving their Instagram family stunned with classy photoshoots online. While Ashi Singh decked up for a conceptual photoshoot and shared it on her gram, Nigam has shared an intense photoshoot moment.

Ashi Singh’s pictures looked straight out from a dreamy fairytale. In the pictures, we can see Singh wearing purple winged eyeliner with added shimmers. She completed the look with a bouquet of gorgeous flowers in hand, and kept her hair finely tied in a beautiful hairbun.

Sharing the pictures, the photographer wrote, “A timeless portrait of the beautiful Ashi Singh @i_ashisinghh”

Further Details:

Muse : Ashi Singh @i_ashisinghh

Makeup & Hair : Kanika Arora @kanika_arrora

Assisted by : Harshita Patel @makeoverby_harshitapatel

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a set of intimidating looks on social media. In the pictures, we can see him wearing a denim shirt. He kept his hair messy with the outfit and his beard looked right on point. Staring to the camera with an intense look, the actor left his female fans go melted again.

Sharing the pictures he added further details about the photoshoot, saying, “One day everything will be fine. Stop stressing over it💫 📸 – @prashantsamtani Hair- @yash_hair7682”

