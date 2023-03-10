Ashi Singh, the name needs no introduction as of now. The diva making it big with her work in the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has come a long way. However, she became a household name with her stint in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Later to that, she bagged the lead role in the show Meet, where she portrays the lead role. The show has become quite popular all across the nation, and Ashi has marked her own niche in the country.

Owing to that, Ashi Singh has now shared a reel video, dropping a stellar transformation. And given her spectacular fashion sense, we couldn’t take our eyes off either. Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share the video straight from the Meet sets. She can be spotted all gorgeous in her denim jacket that she topped it on her white t-shirt. Her hair looked perfect as she decked it up with short boy cut hairdo and no makeup in the first segment.

The actress transitioned the look from being the tom boy in the video, to all bold and babe in a sheer satin v-neck midi dress. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. She completed the look with smudgy smokey eyes and matte nude pink lips. She rounded it off with blushed highlighted cheeks and a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Here take a look-

What are your thoughts on this above classic fashion transformation?