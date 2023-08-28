Ayesha Singh redefines glam in plunging neck bralette and joggers, see pics

Ayesha Singh is turning heads with her adorable and stylish fashion choices. She recently shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle that have everyone talking. In these photos, she’s seen wearing a sheer, abstract-printed bralette with a deep plunging neckline, giving her outfit a touch of glamour. She paired this bold choice with high-waisted blue joggers, creating a trendy and chic look.

Completing the ensemble, Ayesha opted for a high ponytail hairstyle, which added a dash of sophistication. Her makeup featured smokey metallic eyes and pink lips, adding a hint of allure to her overall appearance.

Here take a look-

In her Instagram post, Ayesha credits her style to “purvabansal5”, the photography to “makebaphotography”, and her outfit to “jiya_fashion_designer”. She also acknowledges the assistance of “shrutiyamganti0218”, the ring from “kickyandperky”, and the footwear from “purvabansal5”. Her makeup was expertly done by “makeoverbysejalthakkar”, and her hair styled by “jayshreethakkarhairartist”.

Beyond her stunning fashion choices, Ayesha Singh is making a mark in the entertainment industry. She is known for her work on the television show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein,” where she has gained recognition for her acting talent and screen presence. With her impeccable style and acting skills, Ayesha is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the world of entertainment.

What are your views on this stylish look by Ayesha Singh? Let us know in the comments.