Barun Sobti, Harshad Chopda and Mohsin Khan stun one and all in the co-ordinated set fashion and style. Who do you like the best? Brace yourselves, as all three are charmers!!

The celebrated handsome hunks of television have the added responsibility of looking stunning all the time!! Yes, being a celebrity gives popularity and fame, but also adds to the responsibilities of taking care of oneself very well. Actors Barun Sobti, Harshad Chopda and Mohsin Khan have been in the business of acting for a long time. But they have sustained themselves so very well. You can call them the ageless macho men, especially Barun and Harshad. Today, we bring to you a stunning combination of Barun Sobti, Harshad Chopda and Mohsin Khan in engaging co-ordinated sets. And you have to tell us who you like the best!!

Barun Sobti who is even today known for his stellar performance in Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon on TV, is seen wearing this coordinated style in the colour black. With messy hair and a style to kill, Barun looks amazing here. Barun is presently busy with his OTT projects, the latest being Asur 2 where he enthralled his fanbase with his acting.

Harshad Chopda, known to one and all in the role of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, is another sensational actor who has been there, done it all and is as handsome and appealing as in earlier times. His macho looks are to die for!! Here, we see Harshad in a co-ordinated set, looking dashing as ever. His eyes tell us a thousand things.

Last but not the least, Mohsin Khan who was earlier part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, in the role of Kartik Goenka is exuberatingly hot in this picture. Again it is a co-ordinated set that does the magic. With messy hair, Mohsin looks the perfect charmer!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! So, are you breathless after taking a glimpse of this hotness overload? Who is your best in this co-ord set?

