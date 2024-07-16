Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Rohit Suchanti Celebrates Father’s Birthday With Aishwarya Khare And Others

Rohit Suchanti is the heartthrob of Indian television. With his charming personality and top-notch on-screen appearance, he has become a favorite of many. Currently, he appears in the popular ongoing show Bhagya Lakshmi, portraying Rishi Oberoi. Apart from his on-screen appearance, the actor often treats his fans with insights into his personal life. And if you are wondering what special he is doing today, let us reveal the actor is celebrating his father’s birthday with co-star Aishwarya Khare and other close ones.

Rohit took to his Instagram story and posted a couple of photos and a video showcasing a glimpse of his father’s birthday celebration. The video starts with Rohit Suchanti, with co-stars Aishwarya Khare, Smita Bansal, and others, singing the birthday song while capturing the cake-cutting moment of Rohit’s father, Sandeep Suchanti. The adorable video shows the cute expressions of birthday boy Sandeep.

On the other hand, Rohit poses with his co-star, Aishwarya Khare, his father, Sandeep Suchanti, Shobhit Jain, Akansha Shukla, and his mother, Monika Suchanti. The cute group photo speaks up for the fun and entertainment the whole group had at the birthday celebration. Aishwarya Khare re-shared the story, showcasing her love and enthusiasm. On-screen couple Rohit and Aishwarya twinned in black for the birthday celebrations, showcasing their chic fashion goals. With the adorable, it is clear that Bhagya Lakshmi’s lead actors share a great bond.