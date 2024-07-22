Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Rohit Suchanti & Aishwarya Khare’s Sparkling Chemistry Shine At Night Party

When it comes to naming a favorite on-screen Jodi, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare never fail to top the chart. Fans love Rohit (Rishi) and Aishwarya (Lakshmi) in the show, and their undeniable chemistry on-screen has made them a household name. Interestingly, the on-screen couple share a similar bond off-screen, and their social media is proof. The lead actor Rohit shared photos from last night’s party where his chemistry with Aishwarya shines through. Let’s have a look.

Rohit Suchanti And Aishwarya Khare’s Chemistry In Last Night’s Party Photos

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a series of photos showcasing a glimpse of his fun-filled night party. It was a birthday party for Rohit’s little family member, Adira. The birthday party looked exciting, with a castle cake theme, colorful balloons, and chic outfits. Rohit Suchanti, his father Sandeep Suchanti, Rajni Suchanti, Monika Suchanti, and Shobhit Jain attended the birthday bash with enthusiasm.

But wait, that’s not all! If Rohit is partying and won’t invite Aishwarya, that’s impossible. The actor posed with his on-screen wife, Aishwarya Khare, grabbing our attention. Rohit rocked his look in a white blazer and pants, while Aishwarya looked beautiful in a floral red ruched midi dress. Their beautiful smile screams attention, highlighting their bond behind the scenes. Apart from the lead actress, Munira Kudrati, Trisha Sarda, and Maera Mishra also attended the birthday bash. However, RisMi chemistry shined through the photos.