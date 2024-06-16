Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Aishwarya Khare Looks Beautiful In South Indian Lehenga, Rohit Suchanti Laughterstruck

Bhagya Lakshmi fame actress Aishwarya Khare never fails to impress with her fashion choices wherever she goes. She has the knack of pulling every look to perfection with her sense of style and grace to carry outfits. Yet again, her desi charm leaves her fans in awe as she turns a typical South Indian girl wearing a traditional lehenga. Let’s dive into her traditional glam.

Aishwarya Khare’s South Indian Look

As in recent episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya Khare is attending her South Indian friend’s wedding. For this occasion, she turns into a typical South Indian girl wearing a lehenga, and she looks as gorgeous as ever. The actress wore a traditional green blouse with a matching plain lehenga skirt. The contrasting red dupatta draped like a typical South Indian girl looks oh-so-pretty.

But wait, that’s not all! Aishwarya steals our attention with her simplicity. The actress adorns her look with small golden earrings, a necklace, a nose ring, and bangles. Her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and bindi make her look exactly like a South Indian girl. In the series of photos, the actress shows her quirkiness in the candid moments. At the same time, her beautiful smile left us in awe of her beauty. Reacting to her photos, Aishwarya’s on-screen husband Rohit Suchanti (Rishi Oberoi) wrote in the comments, “Last photo (with a laughing and heart emoji).”