Bhagya Lakshmi Set: Aishwarya Khare’s Heartwarming Pictures Behind-the-scenes Are Unmissable

Bhagya Lakshmi is one of Zee TV’s most popular shows, featuring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti as the lead, playing the characters Lakshmi and Rishi, respectively. Treating her fans apart from on-screen, the lead actress dropped some heartwarming pictures from the set of the show. These photos are a unique opportunity for her fans to see a different side of their favorite actress.

Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Aishwarya Khare Behind-the-scenes Fun Moments

In her latest post, Aishwarya shared a series of photos showcasing the behind-the-scenes glimpse. The first image shows the actress candidly laughing with a wide smile, and her open hands signify that she welcomes everyone to join in the happiness. The backdrop seems like it was decorated for a party or birthday. As per the track of the show, it is Rohan’s birthday, and this decoration is for that.

However, the next picture is equally blissful as the diva candidly enjoys the moment, posing in the celebratory decoration. Her widespread smile and gestures are proof of her fun time on the sets of the show. For this birthday celebration, Aishwarya looked beautiful in traditional wearing a plain white kurta, which she paired with matching pajamas, while the colorful organza dupatta added a touch of elegance. With the huge pair of jhumkas, minimalistic makeup, pink lips, round nose ring, and bindi, she looked like a desi girl. These new cheerful sets of pictures are undeniably a treat, and one should not miss them.