Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Slaps Rohit Suchanti Amidst Lovey-dovey Moments, Here’s What Happened?

Bhagya Lakshmi actors Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti often make it to headlines for their on-and-off chemistry. As Rishi and Lakshmi, together, called #RishMi, have gathered massive love from the audience. In real life, the duo share a great bond with each other, and their friendship saga often becomes the talk of the town. However, a shocking thing happened today as Aishwarya slapped her on-screen husband and off-screen friend Rohit in between their lovey-dovey moments. Let’s find out what went wrong.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Rohit and Aishwarya jointly shared a reel video. It features the lead couple dressed in their on-screen character, Rishi and Lakshmi. The video begins with Aishwarya adoring Rohit while he sleeps on the actress’s lap. The actress pats his head and keeps smiling, enjoying the lovey-dovey moments as couples do, but suddenly, her facial expressions change, and she slaps him. Hold your horses, guys, because this is not any serious reel but a funny clip where Aishwarya pretends to be Rohit’s wife, and she wonders if Rohit would have married someone else, he would sleep similarly as of now he is sleeping, which makes her furious and slaps him saying, cheater.

View Instagram Post 1: Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya Khare Slaps Rohit Suchanti Amidst Lovey-dovey Moments, Here's What Happened?

Rohit wakes up with a tight slap, surprised and scared. Soon, Aishwarya calms him down and handles the situation, while the actor expresses that he felt like someone slapped him. He goes back to sleep as Aishwarya takes care of him. Well, such incidents don’t happen in real life, but surely, this is a must-watch treat for Aishwarya ( Lakshmi) and Rohit (Rishi) fans.