Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer Khan says comfort is her first priority (watch full video)

Sumbul Touqeer took to her Instagram handle to share insights about her home décor, check out

Sumbul Touqeer gives some mandatory interior décor goals with her latest reel video on her Instagram handle. The actress, who is fond of her comfort, and keeps it on primary spoke about how prefers certain furniture at home keep her comfort on point. She shared the video, giving in all the details.

Sumbul Touqeer shares video of her room

In the video we can see Sumbul Touqeer wearing a beautiful red salwar suit that she teamed with white dupatta. The actress completed the look with little makeover and a sleek ponytail. The actress can be seen speaking about the comfortable furniture she got from the popular brand Pepper Fry. She wrote, “its rich and Elegant.

Comfort is my first priority and that’s what I’ve received from”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Sumbul Touqeer garnered fame with the show Imlie. The show premiered in November 2020. The series follows the story of Imlie, a young girl from a small village, who is forced to marry a journalist named Aditya Tripathi, played by Gashmeer Mahajani. The show has been well-received by audiences and Sumbul Touqeer’s performance has been praised for her portrayal of the titular character.

In addition to her television work, Sumbul Touqeer has also acted in the Hindi film “Article 15” (2019) as a child actor.

She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress showed up versatility in the show, with her rapping skills. The videos went viral amongst her fans.