Aashika Bhatia, the charismatic star who recently made a splash in the Bigg Boss house, is still wowing her fans with her incredible talents and captivating style. In a recent Instagram post that sent ripples through the online world, she showcased her dynamic dance skills while grooving to the lively tune ‘Chaleya’ from the movie Jawan.

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead. The movie released on the 7th of September. On the very debut day of the film, it earned a massive number of 75 crores, as per reports, breaking all the records ever.

Aashika’s preppy style for the groove

Aashika was a vision of style, dressed impeccably in a chic white sleeveless crop top that perfectly complemented her high-waisted black pants. Her sleek hairbun, precisely groomed eyebrows, and a touch of understated makeup added the final flourishes to her exquisite appearance. It’s evident that she possesses the knack for turning heads, not only within the confines of the Bigg Boss house but also on social media.

Check out video-

Aashika’s work

However, Aashika Bhatia isn’t just a dance sensation and fashion icon. She has been making waves in the entertainment industry through her remarkable acting abilities. This versatile luminary has graced both the silver screen and television with her presence. From her remarkable performances in movies like ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,’ where she shared the screen with the likes of Salman Khan, to her captivating roles in popular TV shows, Aashika has been forging her own path in the realm of showbiz.

With her effervescent energy and extraordinary talent, Aashika Bhatia has endeared herself to fans and remains a formidable presence in the entertainment landscape. Whether she’s igniting the Bigg Boss house with her charisma or captivating audiences on the big screen, one thing is certain: Aashika Bhatia is here to stay, and we eagerly anticipate her next move!