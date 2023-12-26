Chilling Drinks To Sparkling Lights: A Look Into Ashi Singh’s Christmas Celebration

Ashi Singh, the talented, versatile and beautiful actress of the town, has carved her niche in the industry with her acting prowess in shows like Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Meet. However, as her fans miss her appearance on-screen, the actress treats her fans with the insights of her life through her social media dump. And today, she reveals a glimpse of her Christmas celebration.

Ashi Singh’s Christmas Celebration

In the shared video of her handle, Ashi Singh can be seen enjoying her time to the fullest. The video begins with the Meet actress holding a glass of drink, and as soon as she drinks the cocktail, she transforms into a Christmas mood with the red Santa cap on her head. This video is undoubtedly a treat to her fans this Christmas.

On the other hand, to celebrate Christmas day, Ashi Singh wore a black turtle neck black bodycon dress, which she paired with black boots. She left her hair open, and with a dash of makeup, she completed her look. In contrast, the Santa cap makes her look the cutest. She poses in front of the giant Christmas tree, and the beautiful smile on her face shows how happy she is, which melts our hearts. The sparkling night and chilling drink with some music was a perfect Christmas night.

