Classic Charm: Ashi Singh Nails The Ethnic Look In A Pink And Green Drape Saree

Ashi Singh, a television actress, is one of the town’s most popular figures. With her on-screen appearance, the young actress has gained much popularity. The actress frequently posts images of herself looking great in high-end clothing. She enjoys engaging with her followers and offering ideas from her personal and professional experiences. The young actress’s on-screen performance has garnered her many fans. Furthermore, the actress’sactress’s stunning choices and sense of style inspire classic fashion. Ashi appears like a stunning diva in her pink and green draped saree.

Ashi Singh’s Pink And Green Drape Saree-

The beautiful actress looked elegant in a pink and green drape saree and shared a video of herself on Instagram. The outfit features pink and green shaded stripes with a V-neckline, a full-sleeved blouse, a matching drape with a dropped ruffled layered end piece, and a midriff mirror work belt worn over the saree. The outfit is from Lavanya The Label, costing Rs. 6,999. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied heavy base makeup with glittery pink eyeshadow, matte blushy cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and purple stone embellished long earrings and a big silver ring. In the video, she flaunts her stunning saree with a charming facial expression.

Did you like seeing Ashi’s latest ethnic appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.