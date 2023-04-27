Couple Goals: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s unseen romantic moments

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are giving us couple goals, here’s how

In a romantic tale that has captured the hearts of many, a popular singer has opened up about his love story with his lady love. According to the singer, he first met his soulmate through common friends and the two hit it off instantly. At the time, they considered themselves just good friends, unaware of the budding feelings they had for each other.

As time went by, their friendship slowly blossomed into love, but neither of them made a formal proposal. Their relationship was further solidified when the singer released his hit song ‘Yaad Teri’ in 2019, featuring his lady love Disha as the leading lady.

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s romantic video

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle to share a video, vibing to his song Mehndi Rach Gayi. In the video, he and Disha Parmar both feature as the love birds. We can see the two ringing in all love and romance. Sharing the video, Rahul wrote, “This song will be all over the weddings in the coming times! Thank you for the most incredible response to this ❤️❤️❤️ #mehndi rach gayi”

Here take a look at the video-

Rahul-Disha’s relationship

Interestingly, before entering the popular reality show Bigg Boss, the singer had denied rumors of dating the actress. However, as fate would have it, the truth eventually came to light and their love story became the talk of the town.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the future holds for this lovely couple and how their story unfolds. One thing is for certain – this is a love story that will continue to tug at our heartstrings for years to come.

Do you also love this gorgeous television couple? Let us know in the comments below-