Cuteness Overloaded! Anita Hassanandani Goes Candid With Husband And Son

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most famous Indian actresses who has impressed millions of fans with her top-notch acting skills in diverse roles. Apart from being a centre of attraction in TV shows, she is also known for her social media presence. The diva actively shares insights from her personal life with her fans. Today, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress glimpses her fun field Christmas celebration with her sweet little family.

Anita Hassanandani’s Christmas celebration with family

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita Hassanandani drops an adorable picture with her sweet little family, including her husband Rohit Reddy and her beloved son Aaraav Reddy. In the picture, this sweet family can be seen posing candidly in the garden near the water body. In the candid snap, Rohit holds his son while Anita looks at him with love and joy.

While the couple enjoy parenthood, Aaraav looks happy with his amazing parents. To keep the Christmas vibe visible, Rohit wore a reindeer on his head with a casual shirt and shorts. In contrast, the little one looks dashing in a blue shirt and denim. Anita Hassanandani was all gorgeous in a white co-ord set featuring beautiful red flowers and other patterns which looked like Christmas. Their adorable smiles make this photo a million-dollar pic.

Did you like Anita Hassanandani’s Christmas celebration with her lovelies? Drop your views in the comments box below.