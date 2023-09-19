Television | Celebrities

If you’re on a mission to elevate your formal style game and take cues from dapper gentlemen like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda, and Barun Sobti, you’re in for a fashion-forward treat! These stylish men have mastered the art of rocking formal outfits, and we’ve got the inside scoop on their goal-worthy ensembles.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s black and white elegance

First up, we have the suave Dheeraj Dhoopar, who’s turning heads in a stylish black formal shirt paired with gorgeous white trouser pants. This classic monochrome combination screams sophistication and versatility. He adds a touch of finesse with his stylish gelled hairdo and a perfectly trimmed stubble beardo look. Whether you’re attending a formal event or just aiming to make a stylish statement at the office, Dheeraj’s outfit is a timeless choice.

Mohsin Khan’s bold all-black ensemble

Mohsin Khan is all about making a bold statement in his all-black formal suit. He’s donning a sleek black shirt and black jeans, showcasing the power of simplicity and elegance. Completing the stylish look with black boots and a perfectly messy hairdo, Mohsin embodies an edgy yet refined aesthetic. This outfit is your go-to option when you want to exude confidence and charm at any formal occasion.

Barun Sobti’s casual formal peach look

Barun Sobti brings a refreshing twist to formal wear with his peach casual formal shirt paired with denim jeans. This combo strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and sophisticated. His messy hair and clean-shaven look add an air of effortless charm. If you’re aiming for a semi-formal gathering or a casual office day with a touch of flair, Barun’s ensemble is a fantastic choice.

Harshad Chopda’s steel grey sass

Harshad Chopda shows us the power of subtlety in a stylish steel grey shirt paired with blue jeans. This combination is understated yet undeniably chic. His well-gelled hair and round black glasses add a touch of intellectual charm. Whether you’re heading to a business meeting or a dinner date, Harshad’s outfit is the perfect blend of sophistication and style.

These gentlemen offer a diverse range of formal outfit inspirations that cater to various occasions and fashion sensibilities. From Dheeraj Dhoopar’s timeless monochrome elegance to Mohsin Khan’s bold all-black statement, Barun Sobti’s casual formal twist, and Harshad Chopda’s steel grey sophistication, you have a plethora of options to level up your formal fashion game. So, go ahead and embrace these goal-worthy formal outfits to leave a lasting impression wherever you go!