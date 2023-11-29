Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s daughter “Navya” takes her first flight

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had a big moment when their little girl, Navya, went on her first plane ride. Disha shared a sweet picture on her Instagram stories, holding Navya in her arms, while Rahul posed beside them. Disha happily wrote, “This little one took her first flight and she was such a star!” with a star emoji.

The singer and actor couple shared the wonderful news of their baby girl’s arrival in a joint Instagram post. They wrote a lovely letter to their daughter, calling her ‘Laxmi Ji.’ To make the announcement even cuter, they posted a cartoon of a baby elephant with the words ‘It’s a girl.’ The timing was unique as it coincided with the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, making the news even more joyful.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been keeping busy on the work front. Disha, known for her acting skills, has been involved in various television projects, captivating audiences with her talent. Meanwhile, Rahul, the accomplished singer, has continued to enthrall music enthusiasts with his melodious voice.