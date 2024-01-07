Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya’s ‘Marriage Struggle’ Video Is Cutest On Internet, Watch

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most loved real-life couples in the entertainment world. The duo has often become the talk of the town with their amazing chemistry. Their Instagram posts often reveal their love for each other, and we love how they express their fondness. However, in the latest dump, the duo shares struggles as a couple.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the couple dropped a video featuring themselves. Disha and Rahul can be seen sitting inside a car, and Disha Parmar very lovingly asks Rahul Vaidya what is the one thing he dislikes about her. Rahul instantly replies, then Disha intervenes and says, “Let it be. The first time I asked a question, and you have an instant answer, there are many things that I don’t like about you, but do I say no? I adjust.”

Rahul Vaidya says, “If you don’t want to hear the answer, then why did you ask.” Then Disha asks him to watch the phone, and Rahul says, “I will see, but if I answer, there is a problem, and if I don’t answer, then also you have a problem; what should I do then?”

And lastly, the couple laugh out loud, making us fall for their quirky chemistry. Rahul and Disha never fail to impress us, and this latest video is the cutest stuff online today.

Are you laughing, too, after watching this video? Drop your views in the comments box below.