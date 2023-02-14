Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for quite a long time and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they do and show in public manages to grab a lot of love and attention for real and in the true sense of the term. Both Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are extremely active and engaging and that’s why, come what may, whenever they show their special and cute moments for their fans, internet as well as fans well and truly melt in awe and fall in love with them in the true and genuine sense of the term ladies and gentlemen.

Each and every time Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya get spotted together in public, internet loves it and melts in awe and that’s why, we can’t get enough of them. So, right now, what do we all get to see from this super cute and adorable couple ladies and gentlemen? Well, in a form of cuteness and adorable ‘couple quotient’, Disha Parmar is hilariously seen talking about Rahul Vaidya and apparently how busy he remains ahead of Valentine’s Day. Well, hey folks, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Special indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com