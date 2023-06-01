ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Disha Parmar is busy in self-admiration, tries annoying hubby Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are two of the most admired and loved couples in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them are loved immensely by the masses. Let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 Jun,2023 10:55:50
Disha Parmar is busy in self-admiration, tries annoying hubby Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are two of the cutest and adored beauties that we have in the Indian TV industry. Their romantic journey has been quite an amazing one indeed and well, it certainly proves the fact that even in today’s time, true love does exist in this planet. Despite having all the busy schedule that they are mostly packed with in their daily lives, they love to spend quality time with each other whenever its possible. Well, that speaks volumes of the love and commitment that they have towards each other as a married couple. While Disha is a leading actor in the TV industry, Rahul, on the other hand is a loved musician who consistently likes to be part of music concerts and shows. Together, they make a lovely couple indeed and their content together proves the same.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya:

So, to tell you all a little bit about Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and their latest social media content, what do we currently get to witness? Well, in her latest social media story, Disha Parmar can be seen flaunting a lot of swag with perfection while wearing sunglasses and at the same time, she’s also seen hilariously troubling her better-half aka Rahul Vaidya by playing with his hair. Well, do you want to check out what exactly is cooking at their end? Here you go –

Disha Parmar is busy in self-admiration, tries annoying hubby Rahul Vaidya 811835

Disha Parmar is busy in self-admiration, tries annoying hubby Rahul Vaidya 811836

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful indeed, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, lef us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot
"Mommy-to-be" Disha Parmar's moment of happiness is super adorable
"Mommy-to-be" Disha Parmar's moment of happiness is super adorable
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Rahul Vaidya goes ‘uff’ as Sonu Nigam’s ‘tanha’ plays
Rahul Vaidya goes ‘uff’ as Sonu Nigam’s ‘tanha’ plays
Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’
Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’
Couple Goals: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s unseen romantic moments
Couple Goals: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s unseen romantic moments
Latest Stories
Anushka Sen's Bengaluru routine is lifestyle goals
Anushka Sen's Bengaluru routine is lifestyle goals
Exclusive: Vipul Deshpande to be a part of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
Exclusive: Vipul Deshpande to be a part of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
Avneet Kaur's cute and adorable expressions are wonderful to admire
Avneet Kaur's cute and adorable expressions are wonderful to admire
Vote Now: Viral Queen Of The Year? Nagma Mirajkar, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, RJ Karishma, Ruhee Dosani
Vote Now: Viral Queen Of The Year? Nagma Mirajkar, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, RJ Karishma, Ruhee Dosani
Guess Who: Ashi Singh says, "thank you" after receiving special gifts
Guess Who: Ashi Singh says, "thank you" after receiving special gifts
Siddharth Nigam impresses internet with 'handsome avatar', internet loves it
Siddharth Nigam impresses internet with 'handsome avatar', internet loves it
Read Latest News