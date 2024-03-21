Disha Parmar Shares Adorable Snaps Of Celebrating Daughter Navya’s 6 Months Birthday, Check Now!

Rahul Vaidya and his wife, Disha Parmar, are among the most popular real-life couples in the entertainment industry. The couple has frequently become the buzz of the town with their incredible chemistry. They are enjoying parenthood recently, and they just shared adorable images of their daughter Navya’s half-birthday celebrations. Rahul posted a photo of his daughter Navya’s six-month birthday party on his social media. Rahul and his wife, Disha Parmar, can be seen posing with their daughter Navya in the photographs, which nicely depict the wonderful moments.

Disha Parmar Celebrates Daughter Navya 6 Months Birthday Appearance-

Following the picture series, Disha Parmar posted a video of the family performing a birthday song for Navya while cutting the cake, adding to the joyful mood. She also shared a photo of the complete family, including Navya’s parents, grandparents, and aunt, making the occasion memorable. In the photographs, Rahul appeared in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and Disha opted for a baby pink and white T-shirt and black jeans. Daughter Navya looks gorgeous in a red polka dot onesie and a matching red hairband. In the last post, Disha and Navya appeared in a candid close-up look.

She captioned her post, “Our little lady is 6 Months already 🥹♥️🥰.”

