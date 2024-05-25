Fashion Face-Off- Ashi Singh Or Sunayana Fozdar: Who Slays In Floral Dress Better?

Ashi Singh and Sunayana Fozdar are the most talented and well-known actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. Their fashion is exquisite and sensual, and we can’t get enough of them when they’re on their fashion game. This time, the divas came together in a pink floral dress for a fashion battle. Take a look below-

Ashi Singh and Sunayana Fozdar’s Pink Floral Dress Appearance-

Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh stuns in her pink floral dress. The outfit features a captivating pink dress that adds a touch of femininity and freshness to her look. The spaghetti strap, sleeveless, deep U-neckline with floral pattern creates visual interest and complements her radiant complexion. The dress’s side slit adds a touch of sultriness to Ashi’s look, allowing her to showcase her toned legs. She rounded off her look with a straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink matte lips, and accessories, including her outfit with a gold necklace and black shaded sunglasses.

Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana Fozdar redefined their style in a floral dress, with a pink dress emphasizing her stunning physique. He chose the same dress as Ashi Singh, but she gave it her stylish twist. Her waist-fitted, knot-tied appearance made her the center of attention. The diva looks sensational in her gorgeous pink dress. She continues to impress with her basic makeup, with pink lips that highlight her attractiveness. The silver ear hoops and bracelets add a unique touch. Her side-parted wavy open hairstyle adds pizzazz to her post.

Ashi Singh and Sunayana Fozdar wear the pink floral dress in various ways. Sunayana provides the ensemble with brightness and sassiness, and Ashi adds grace and sophistication. Both divas look stunning in a pink floral dress with their trendy tadka.