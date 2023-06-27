Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt's special message for fans

Popular Hindi daily soap “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein” as the show is all set to take a leap of 20 years. The talented cast, including Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh, will now be joined by the cast post the time leap are Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh, adding fresh energy to the show.

Neil Bhatt speaks about the his character in the show

In a recent viral video, Neil Bhatt, known for his stylish persona, was captured in the green room of the show, engaging in a conversation about his character. The video, exclusively shared by StarPlus for the ardent fans, created quite a buzz. Neil’s message, filled with beauty and warmth, was a treat for his dedicated followers. StarPlus, in their caption, excitedly expressed their delight in sharing this precious video with the fans.

With the anticipation building up for the leap and the introduction of new cast members, “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein” continues to captivate its audience with its engaging storyline and talented ensemble. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the developments in the show and the evolution of Neil Bhatt’s character, as revealed in his heartfelt message.

Have a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “I love him, but at some point, I was so disappointed in him for allowing his personal life to affect his professional and directing disrespecting to Ayesha. He mixed business with pleasure, which is very bad and childish. My wish for him is to grow up, and I wish him all the best, though. I am not against his marriage, but I am against the timing because we can’t deny it didn’t affect the show. I strongly believe it is one of the reasons why they have ended the”

Another wrote, “Jitana chaho promote kar lo lakin hamein new generation leap ki story mein koi interest nahi hai no sairat no ghkkpm only sairat metter”