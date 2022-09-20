Ayesha Singh, the Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein actress has now shared an overtly cute video with a cute little girl, dancing in fun together. The cute little girl is no other than Aria Sakaria.

In the video, that Singh shared on her social media handle, where we could spot a cute little girl dancing her best in her red midi dress, with Ayesha Singh looking gorgeous in her blue sleeveless midi flared dress. She teamed the outfit with a sleek straight hairdo, and minimal makeup look.

Sharing the video, Ayesha Singh wrote, “Our Sajaniya” in the caption.

Here take a look-

A fan getting all awed by the little girl’s performance wrote, ” Aru baby and her two beautiful reel and real mothers”

Another wrote, “My little poor heart can’t handle this much cuteness”

Neil Bhatt on the other hand shared glimpses from a latest show event, praising all with his heart, Kishore Kumar, calling him the legendary and forever entertainer in the caption. Here take a look-