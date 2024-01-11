Golden Hour Glam: Ashi Singh Raises Hotness Bar Body-hugging Mini Dress

Hold on your seat, folks, because Ashi Singh brought the heat to the beach style, and it’s nothing short of a treat to the eyes. The favorite Bahu of the television world, Ashi, makes hearts flutter with her beach vibes. Ashi has an impeccable fashion sense, and every now and then, we get to witness that through her social media dump. Let’s take a look.

Ashi Singh’s Beach Look

On Wednesday evening, the Meet actress took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a steaming glimpse of herself from the beach. The actress shared a video featuring herself. Ashi can be seen posing with the phone on the beach, walking through the muddy sand, and experiencing the refreshing breeze. Her ‘aadyae’ and glow have left us awestruck, and we couldn’t get enough of her beach vibes.

For the golden hour glam, Ashi Singh wore a purple and red body-hugging mini dress. This see-through dress defines Ashi’s picturesque figure, accentuating her curves. The mini dress pattern looks sexy. She left her hair open, and minimal glam completed her look. Sharing this video, the actress in her caption wrote, “Sandy toes✨, salty hair💁🏻‍♀️, and a questionable dance routine with the sand 💜🕺#AshiSingh #BeachFoolery #itsmeashi.”

Did you like Ashi Singh's midweek beach vibes?