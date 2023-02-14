Iqbal Khan who is presently seen going through a very unique onscreen love journey as the lead of Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, does not believe in celebrating Valentine’s Day. However, he is not against it too, as he welcomes any special day that is meant purely for love. Iqbal and Sneha have a blessed marital life, and have a happy family with two daughters. Elder daughter Ammaara is 11-years old while Ifza was born last year.

Ask Iqbal about his togetherness with wife Sneha and he says, “Me and my wife’s journey, to term it, has been one full of love, hard work, lot of life that binds us together.”

Iqbal was recently travelling with his family. And amidst his busy schedule, he managed to connect with us and we are grateful to him for that!! “I was out with my family. I am travelling today too, on 14th. I am not a big fan of Valentine’s Day. I have never every celebrated it. But I have nothing against it. Anything that celebrates love is amazing.”

Happy Valentine’s Day!!