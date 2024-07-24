Here’s How Bhagya Lakshmi Actress Aishwarya Khare Begins Her Morning Routine, Checkout Video

Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare has become the talk of the town with her impressive acting skills in the show. She portrays the character of a brave and simple woman, Lakshmi, who has become a favorite of everyone. But the credit not entirely goes to her on-screen appearance but also her social media presence. She often shares anecdotes from her personal and professional life. Today, she shares a glimpse of her fun-filled morning routine.

Inside Bhagya Lakshmi Actress Aishwarya Khare’s Fun-filled Morning Routine

Aishwarya re-shared the story posted by co-star Parakh Madan, who portrays the role of Anchal in the show. The video shows Aishwarya playing with her on-screen daughter, Trisha Sarda. The visuals suggest that Aishwarya is teaching PT (Physical Training), while the little actress looks bored doing the scenes. At the same time, Munira Kudrati plays with Trisha’s hair. However, Trisha’s cute smile and Aishwarya’s fun moment caught our attention.

Parakh shared the video and wrote, “Morning dose of cuteness.” Having fun with her on-screen daughter, Aishwarya is making her morning fun-filled.

View Instagram Post 1: Here's How Bhagya Lakshmi Actress Aishwarya Khare Begins Her Morning Routine, Checkout Video

Bhagya Lakshmi is one of Zee TV’s most popular daily soaps, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Rohit Suchanti alongside Aishwarya Khare in lead roles. It first premiered on 3 August 2021 and will complete its three-year milestone on 3 August 2024.