Raj Anadkat is one of the most loved and admired actors in the Hindi entertainment Industry. It’s not been many years now that he’s been a part of the Indian and well, within a really short span of time, he’s managed to become a hot favourite of the masses. With his role of Tapu, he’s managed to become a household personality and well, no brownie points for guessing, he’s got the love and attention of everyone for all the good reasons. Although he might have quit the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it doesn’t change the fact that he’s achieved the kind of success and fandom that he always deserved as a young actor.

Whenever Raj Anadkat shares new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on his social media to entertain his fans in the best way, netizens totally love it and can’t keep calm for real. So, to tell you all a little bit about Raj Anadkat and his latest social media post, what do we currently get to witness? Well, we love the way Raj is seen taking inspiration from BTS. Well, wondering what’s the BTS connection? Well, the ‘Smooth like butter caption’ says it all, doesn’t it? Check out the amazing content below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fun, ain’t it? What’s your take on this? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com