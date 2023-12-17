Hilarious! Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma caught up goofy on Kavya sets [Video]

Get ready to laugh your socks off, because Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma from the Kavya show have just unleashed a hilarious dance party straight from the sets! And it’s fair to say that this is the BTS video we all yearn for. They’re grooving to Arijit Singh’s ‘Lut Gaya’ like a couple of carefree kids, and it’s pure joy. Check out below

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma caught goofy

The Kavya duo can be seen dancing to ‘Lut Gaya’ sung Arijit Singh. The duo can be seen in different places dancing to the song, like kids. The duo left their fans awed once again as they shared the video on their social media handle and we are in super awe of their adorable vibes too. The video showcased nothing but their off-screen chemistry too, and it’s a no miss!

The show Kavya has earned immense love from the netizens over the years given Sumbul’s amazingly poignant performances on the screen. Given that, the actress has been constantly sharing goofy hilarious video straight from the sets, and this one definitely is winning hearts.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “Awestruck babygal.. 😍 u guys r such a ball of energy & such an adorable version of Lut put gaya this is 💞💕💕💕 watching this on loop.”

Another wrote, “No One like this 2 Crazy Bunnies Wow! Superhit my FIRE 🔥 JODI NO.1 #AdYa You guys are just MIND-BLOWING”

A third user wrote, “Pata nehi jab bhi iss bacchi ko dekh thi ho tu khushi milte hei muh mei muskurahath aa ja tha hai“

A fourth one added, “Wow! Superhit my FIRE 🔥 JODI NO.1 #AdYa You guys are just MIND-BLOWING”