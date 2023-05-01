Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See!

Take clues to style yourself in moody printed outfits by Hina Khan

One of the renowned names in the industry, Hina Khan is an inspiration for youngsters with her remarkable career in the industry. She has come a long way by stepping into acting by chance to become one of the highest-paid actresses. Along with her success, the diva has beautifully learned fashion and style, making fans crazy about her. And so, to style your moody summer, check out these printed outfits inspired by Hina Khan.

1) Brown Printed Mini Dress

Vacation in the sun should be comfortable and classy, just like Hina Khan in this beautiful brown and black printed mini dress paired with white sneakers, tied hair bun, and elegant glasses.

2) Garden Printed Co-ord Set

Hina Khan donned a classy puffy ruffle top paired with printed green pants. It is a perfect look for office girls for comfort and a class together for summer.

3) Crop Top And Skirt

Sand and red printed plunging crop top paired with matching skirt and donned it with a red carpet. Keep it aesthetic like Hina Khan.

4) Sparkling In Summer

Style your summer festive like Hina Khan in this beautifully printed sharara set. She styled it with earrings, a messy hairstyle, and minimalistic makeup.

5) Bodycon With Denim Jacket

Be the beauty queen of your group in a printed bodycon dress paired with a denim baggy jacket. The high half ponytail with colourful makeup rounded her appearance.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.