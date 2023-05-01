Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See!

Take clues to style yourself in moody printed outfits by Hina Khan

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See!

One of the renowned names in the industry, Hina Khan is an inspiration for youngsters with her remarkable career in the industry. She has come a long way by stepping into acting by chance to become one of the highest-paid actresses. Along with her success, the diva has beautifully learned fashion and style, making fans crazy about her. And so, to style your moody summer, check out these printed outfits inspired by Hina Khan.

1) Brown Printed Mini Dress

Vacation in the sun should be comfortable and classy, just like Hina Khan in this beautiful brown and black printed mini dress paired with white sneakers, tied hair bun, and elegant glasses.

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798586

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798587

2) Garden Printed Co-ord Set

Hina Khan donned a classy puffy ruffle top paired with printed green pants. It is a perfect look for office girls for comfort and a class together for summer.

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798588

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798589

3) Crop Top And Skirt

Sand and red printed plunging crop top paired with matching skirt and donned it with a red carpet. Keep it aesthetic like Hina Khan.

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798590

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798591

4) Sparkling In Summer

Style your summer festive like Hina Khan in this beautifully printed sharara set. She styled it with earrings, a messy hairstyle, and minimalistic makeup.

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798593

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798594

5) Bodycon With Denim Jacket

Be the beauty queen of your group in a printed bodycon dress paired with a denim baggy jacket. The high half ponytail with colourful makeup rounded her appearance.

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798595

Hina Khan Inspired Moody Printed Summer Outfits Is Must See! 798596

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Read Latest News