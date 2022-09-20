Reem Sameer Sheikh and Zain Imam are two of the most admired and loved young actors and creators that we have in the entertainment space at present. Both of them are young, energetic and vibrant and that’s why, given the kind of love and appreciation that they both get for their respective work, things have been quite amazing and steady for both of them. While Reem is one of the nicest performing artistes and actresses around, Zain has been doing a good work as a TV actor and content creator and we love every bit of it.

As far as their latest activities on social media is concerned, both of them are right now seen sharing cute and adorable selfies. While Reem has shared a cute selfie without any caption, Zain is busy asking if he is getting missed. Well, do you want to check out yourself? Take a look below –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com