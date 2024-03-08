I believe empowering women uplifts all communities and builds a brighter future for all: Yesha Rughani on Women’s Day

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, the spirit of empowerment and equality resonates across all walks of life. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Yesha Rughani, known for her portrayal of Ibaadat in Rabb Se Hai Dua, shared her thoughts on the significance of this day and the imperative need to recognize and uplift women every day.

She said, “On International Women’s Day, we honor every woman. It’s a reminder of the importance they hold in our lives. Let’s celebrate the amazing women by recognizing their contributions every day in our lives, cheering on their achievements, and helping them chase their dreams. Let’s create a world where every woman is valued, respected, and given equal chances to succeed. Today, we stand united, acknowledging that empowering women uplifts all communities and builds a brighter future for all.”

As Yesha aptly pointed out, empowering women is not just beneficial for women alone; it uplifts entire communities and paves the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for all. Happy International Women’s Day to all the phenomenal women out there!”

Also Read: Pratibha Ranta, the lead of the most loved film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ distributes pamphlets all over the city for the offer of Rs. 100 tickets for the film on Women’s Day!