Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi has been dominating the mytho-genre across Indian Television being one of the longest-running shows on the channel. Since Sai Nagari Shirdi is undergoing industrialisation there has been a complete paradigm shift in the lifestyle of the people. But at the same time, few beliefs and norms such as gender inequality are pulling people back from development. In the ongoing episodes of Mere Sai, Sai Baba (Tushar Dalvi) will be seen talking about the same and educating people about the importance of equality.

Tushar Dalvi who essays the role of Sai Baba sheds light on how a woman has all the rights to be financially independent while taking care of the house and how she must be treated equally as any man. He shares, “Traditional thinking, beliefs and norms make a person weak and sometimes even break him. The reality is that there is no difference between a man and a woman. If a man has the right to be independent and earn a living, then a woman is equally entitled to the same. Along with taking care of the family, a woman is very much capable of providing financial support to her family. I strongly believe a woman can change the entire world if given equal stature as a man.”