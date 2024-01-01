I will remember 2023 as it gave me my web project: Shardul Pandit

Actor and radio jockey Shardul Pandit has featured in notable TV projects Bandini, Godh Bharaai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Siddhi Vinayak, Channa Mereya, Teri Ishq Mein Ghayal etc. He recently made his OTT debut with the series Pret Boys on Amazon miniTV and bagged appreciation for his screen presence and charm. Shardul looks forward to a lot of positivity in 2024.

Says Shardul, “I think 2023 will be remembered as the year that gave me my web venture. It was a good experience shooting for the web project. I juggled its shoot along with my radio work and an unreleased music video. Also, I healed from the loss of my mother and dwelled on my personal health.”

⁠2023 gave a lot of learnings to Shardul. He accomplished newer things, and is proud of them. Naming it, he says, “The year 2023 was huge as I finally started doing podcasts about topics that matter to me like mental health also won two adware.”

Shardul will be ushering in the New Year of 2024 with his closest friends in Mumbai. He wishes that the year 2024 comes with a lot of happiness, good vibes and good health for all!!” I wish all around me a very Happy New Year. May the year give all of us positivity and good health.”

