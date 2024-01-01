I will travel with my pilot husband and bring in the New Year with him: Shirin Sewani

Actress Shirin Sewani who has been part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 2 etc, is happy to be celebrating the New Year with her husband.

Says Shirin, “Initially, we had decided to celebrate the New Year with close friends and family. But now, my husband is flying on New Year’s Eve so we are still contemplating what to do. If he’s not in town, I would definitely plan to fly with him wherever he’s flying to as I want to spend my New Year’s eve with him.”

She adds, “So that’s the plan. I think I’d like to bring in New Year’s with him. So, wherever he is, we will see that we’ll just go for a nice dinner or probably order the best food in our hotel room and just enjoy each other’s company.”

Talking about how she generally likes New Years to be celebrated, she says, “That totally depends on my mood, but I’m definitely not the one spending huge amount of money to book a place. I like house parties more than party parties. I always love it with family and friends, back home and just being ourselves. And I love bringing in the New Year in my pajamas and co-ords sets or anything very comfy. With my blankets, with my friends, just having the best of food and the best of company and hoping to have the best of time in the upcoming year.”

Ask her what is her New Year resolution, and she says, “My resolution is definitely to grow as a person, learn to be more patient, to try and get a little more mature because now that I’m entering a new phase of my life. These are the basics that I need to work on. I just feel that there is a child inside me who is refusing to grow up and I always say ki, ‘baby toh hum paal lenge, but hume kaun paalega’, because we ourselves are very childish here. So, we need to evolve and act a little more like adults because now we’ll be parents.”

She adds, “I don’t think New Year resolutions are always broken. I think anything which you do with your full heart and honesty definitely grows. Obviously, it’s a two-way effort, but I don’t believe in such statements like newer relationships are meant to be broken. I think every relationship has its own journey and it is, you can always just give a hundred per cent and hope that the other person gives a hundred per cent to you so that both can grow a nice relationship together.”

As for her bucket list for next year, she says, “My first wish would be that my family stays healthy and happy. And the second will be that I get to do the best of work and I grow in my professional life. Also, I hope I get a chance to work with my favourite, my idol, my hero, Shah Rukh Khan. And of course, I am a Sindhi, so it goes in our blood that I get a lot of money and I get a lot of good work. So that goes hand in hand.”

Wishing all our readers a very Happy New Year!!