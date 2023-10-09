IAS Kavya Aka Sumbul Touqeer's Dance With Mishkat Varma Create 'Magic,' Video Goes Viral

Highlights

Sumbul Touqeer plays the role of IAS Kavya in the new show.

Sumbul dances with co-star Mishkat Varma in the new video.

This dance video goes viral on the internet.

The well-known TV actress Sumbul Touqeer rose to fame with her debut show, Imlie, playing the role of Imlie. And now her new show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon- is winning hearts. In this show, she plays the role of IAS Kavya, who now shows her chemistry with co-star Mishkat Varma, who plays the role of Adiraj in a dance video.

Sumbul Touqeer dances with Mishkat Varma

Sumbul Touqeer took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself dancing with co-stat Mishkat Varma. The duo can be seen performing contemporary dance form on the famous song ‘Mere Naam Tu’ from the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar movie Dhadak.

Sumbul and Mishkat play the lead role in the new show. And their amazing chemistry can be seen through this dance. Their syncing steps, expressions, and everything impressed the audience, and the video is now going viral on the internet. Sumbul and Mishkat are dancing; their chemistry has created magic.

Reacting to this, users shared their love in the comments. A user wrote, “Amazing pair, amazing dancer, amazing chemistry.” “East or West #Adya is the best.” (Adya is the ship name of their Jodi in the new show, Adiraj+Kavya= Adya). The third commented, “Sach me magic hai ye to.”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.