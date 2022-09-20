Sumbul Touqeer, the popular Imlie actress has now dropped in a gorgeous fashion moment on her gram, shining through and through with a stellar fashion transformation on board.

The actress collaborated with Renee, a popular beauty brand in India, as she decks up all oozing hot wearing a sheer black midi dress teamed with gorgeous earrings and a chic piece neckchain. For makeup, she kept it absolutely on point, with nude makeup look and left her short straight hair open.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Invoke your hidden charm and reignite your passion with RENEE Dark Desire, premium and long-lasting fragrance for undivided attention.”

