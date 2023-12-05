In Photos: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya caught in “winter romance”, fans in awe

As the winter season unfolds, Disha Parmar, the enchanting actress renowned for her role in “Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2,” graces us with a perfect cosy winter look on Instagram. Presently immersed in a gorgeous retreat at The Oberoi Sukhvilas alongside her partner Rahul Vaidya, Disha offers a glimpse into their blissful winter lark through a series of captivating social media posts.

These snapshots, expertly captured by Rahul, capture the couple’s romantic getaway and Disha’s impeccable sense of style.

Check out below:

In the shared images, Disha Parmar dons a chic checkered trench coat, proving it to be the cornerstone of her winter wardrobe. The timeless appeal of the trench coat is accentuated by Disha’s choice to pair it with a sleek hairbun and a minimalistic makeup look, emphasizing her innate beauty. The addition of striking golden hoop earrings injects a touch of glamour into the ensemble, elevating her winter look to new heights.

Disha encourages her followers to take up the trend of the trench coat, making it a must-have staple for the winter season.

Beyond her captivating on-screen performances, Disha Parmar continues to captivate audiences with her off-screen charm and fashion sensibilities.

The winter retreat at The Oberoi Sukhvilas becomes a picturesque backdrop for the couple’s moments of joy and shared experiences.

