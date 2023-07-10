ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga

Ashi Singh is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry. The actress looked like a bride in her newest avatar in a golden lehenga; check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 03:30:39
In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga 832194

Ashi Singh has become a household name with her acting prowess. Known for her on-screen skills, the diva has now turned fashion influencer. Her fashion is all about class, elegance, and a touch of modern flair. Whether she is embracing an Indian ethnic drape or classy western fits, she knows to carry them all with her grace. Once again, the diva exuded brides glow in golden lehenga.

Ashi Singh Turns Bride

The beautiful diva took to her Instagram and shared the newest pictures in her bridal avatar. In the below pictures, she wore a golden embroidered blouse paired with a matching skirt and a see-through dupatta. She looked gorgeous in the aesthetic lehenga that exuded a bridal charm.

Ashi accessorized her look with stones and emerald-embedded neckpieces, matha patti, maan tika, earrings, and bangles. While her open soft curls, golden eyes, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and bindi rounded her traditional bride’s look.

In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga 832190

In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga 832191

In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga 832192

In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga 832193

Throughout the pictures, one couldn’t get over her gorgeousness in the golden drape. She posed, flaunting her mesmerizing aadaye and glamour. Her expressions were wowsome. She captioned her post, “It was very difficult to decide the sequence.” Ashi Singh’s this bridal look is perfect for your wedding. You can make the necessary changes as per your taste.

So did you like Ashi Singh’s newest bridal look? Let us know in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Read Latest News