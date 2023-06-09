In Pics: This is how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh vibe on sets

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the most beloved and adored young actors that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have been a part of the entertainment industry for quite many years and well, we certainly love the spirit that they have shown from their end in all these years. For the unversed, both of them were earlier seen in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga TV show and well, no wonder, their admirers have loved their stunning and sensational chemistry in the show. Both of them are really good friends in life and well, that’s why, whenever they have new projects coming, they always show a lot of love and support to each other for the sake of their fans. Their fan clubs are always supporting each other the right way and that’s always a heartwarming sight indeed.

Check out the latest social media activities of Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh:

The best thing with both Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh is that come what may, they both love to share new and engaging photos, videos and reels on their social media handle to entertain their fans. Well, let’s check out what’s the latest happening at their end. While Siddharth Nigam is seen winning hearts with his latest candid on-set moment, Ashi Singh too seems to be having a lovely time playing with the mirror for the perfect selfie game. Siddharth Nigam is seen chilling and sitting while getting his hair and makeup done as he’s surrounded by cameras everywhere. On the other hand, Ashi’s camera-operating skills on Instagram seen to get only bigger and better with time. Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful and sensational, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com