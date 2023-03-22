The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is an ardent social media user. The actor has often kept his fans engaged with his regular Instagram posts. And here again the actor decided to treat his fans with some comic content on his IG handle. However, the reel got speculations running that he could be in a relationship.

This started after Raj shared the reel on his Instagram handle, where we could see him busy playing a video game. The actor can be seen all concentrated with the ongoing game while his phone rings. He picks it up and sees ‘baby’ calling. Baby means ‘girlfriend’. However, the actor does not bother to pick up the phone and rather keeps it away and continues to play the game.

The video pauses and says, ‘dumb ways to die’. Sharing the video, Raj Anadkat wrote, “Galti Se Bhi Galti Se Mistake Mat Karna” in the caption.

Here take a look-

In the video, we can see Raj Anadkat wearing a casual black t-shirt. That he teamed with olive green cargo trouser. Soon after the actor shared the video, it was obvious for his fans to think that the actor could be in a relationship. However, there’s been no official confirmation made by the actor or his sources.

As of now, the actor is no more a part of the show TMKOC and has left the show last year. He is venturing off with new projects and was last seen in the commercial Manyavar alongside Ranveer Singh.