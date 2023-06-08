It feels great to be part of a long-running show: Aafreen Dabestani on her entry in Kumkum Bhagya

Actress Aafreen Dabestani who was seen playing the parallel lead in Colors’ Spy Bahu has recently entered Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show has seen big twists in the plot. Aafreen has recently entered as Akshay Tandon’s (Abhishek Malik) sister, who has come to be a part of her brother’s wedding. She is a London return.

Aafreen’s character name will be Nethra Tandon. As per the plot, Akshay is getting married to Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). The plot will see huge drama around the wedding, is what we hear.

Says Aafreen, “It is a happy phase for me to join the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. I have been told that it is a promising role. I look forward to working with the Kumkum Bhagya team. I am happy to be a part of Kumkum Bhagya.”

Aafreen had a good character graph in Spy Bahu. And she is excited about the start that she has got here. “The experience has been great till now. Everyone on the set is really warm. It feels great to be part of a long-running show. I look forward to working with the entire cast.”

Aafreen loves to play challenging roles, and this one is going to be one more into her profile.

Best of luck, Aafreen!!

