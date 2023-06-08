ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

It feels great to be part of a long-running show: Aafreen Dabestani on her entry in Kumkum Bhagya

Aafreen Dabestani who has recently entered the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, talks about her entry and role in the long-running show. Read to know about her role in the show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 12:02:47
It feels great to be part of a long-running show: Aafreen Dabestani on her entry in Kumkum Bhagya

Actress Aafreen Dabestani who was seen playing the parallel lead in Colors’ Spy Bahu has recently entered Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show has seen big twists in the plot. Aafreen has recently entered as Akshay Tandon’s (Abhishek Malik) sister, who has come to be a part of her brother’s wedding. She is a London return.

Aafreen’s character name will be Nethra Tandon. As per the plot, Akshay is getting married to Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). The plot will see huge drama around the wedding, is what we hear.

Says Aafreen, “It is a happy phase for me to join the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. I have been told that it is a promising role. I look forward to working with the Kumkum Bhagya team. I am happy to be a part of Kumkum Bhagya.”

Aafreen had a good character graph in Spy Bahu. And she is excited about the start that she has got here. “The experience has been great till now. Everyone on the set is really warm. It feels great to be part of a long-running show. I look forward to working with the entire cast.”

Aafreen loves to play challenging roles, and this one is going to be one more into her profile.

Best of luck, Aafreen!!

Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar 

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Anvesh Bansal bags Punjabi film Remand
Exclusive: Anvesh Bansal bags Punjabi film Remand
I want the superpower of being invisible: Sandesh Gour
I want the superpower of being invisible: Sandesh Gour
The pressure always comes from within me to excel: Viraj Nanda of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame
The pressure always comes from within me to excel: Viraj Nanda of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame
Exclusive: Simran Sharma bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Simran Sharma bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV's Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar
Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar
Latest Stories
StarPlus Announces Rerun Of Their One of The Most Admired Show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki Today On Ekta Kapoor's Birthday
StarPlus Announces Rerun Of Their One of The Most Admired Show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki Today On Ekta Kapoor's Birthday
Adipurush director Om Raut kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, fans unhappy
Adipurush director Om Raut kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, fans unhappy
Paris will be my dream date destination: Ali Khan
Paris will be my dream date destination: Ali Khan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush, Shalu and Bani conspire to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush, Shalu and Bani conspire to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan gets thrown out of the house on his wedding day
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan gets thrown out of the house on his wedding day
Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack
Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack
Read Latest News