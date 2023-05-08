It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani

Kitu Gidwani recently made a dhamakedaar comeback on TV after two decades. Kitu is currently seen playing the role of Ranisa Damayanti Devi, a queen who follows her own rules in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

For Ranakgarh’s Damayanti Devi – the royal legacy and each of her 4 sons are her pride and joy, and she works towards upholding their culture. She has a justified reason to believe that the influence of large cosmopolitan cities washes away our native culture. Talking about her role, Kitu said, “Damayanti is the widowed matriarch of the Barot family who holds the royal lineage and its way of life in the highest regard. She does not believe in change or anything that will disrupt the decorum of the set values and traditions that she has fought so hard to protect.”

We must say the 90s diva has recreated the same magic today with her acting talent in the show, and fans have been praising her strong portrayal of Ranisa. However, Kitu reveals Damayanti has a plan for each of her sons. However, new trouble arises when Shivendra Barot, the eldest son of the Barot family, develops feelings for Surilii. The actress mentions how difficult it is to portray such a strong role. She added, “Damayanti Devi is an extremely strong character, and I feel it is challenging to explore various layers of her. Despite being formidable, her sweeping command and aura really compelled me to play Damayanti.”

