It's A Green Day For Sumbul Touqeer In Black Top And Joggers With Shoes

Sumbul Touqeer is a well-known Television actress who rose to fame as Imlie in the show Imlie. And after ruling hearts with her performance and her personality in Bigg Boss 16, she made a comeback with ‘Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon.’ She loves to share details from her life with her fans, and today, the actress gives a glimpse of her green day in a black top and joggers.

Sumbul Touqeer Green Day Style

Taking to her Instagram, Sumbul Touqeer shares a glimpse from her green day wearing a basic black top paired with a black jogger. She rounded her style with the grey socks and black shoes. Her hair tied in a low ponytail and no makeup on her face shows her real-life personality. The actress keeps us hooked in the series of photos with her quirky personality.

Sumbul is enjoying her day in the greenery; the fresh grass, beautiful trees, and sunny weather all make her day filled with fun and relaxation. She looked gorgeous with a charismatic smile. In the series of photos, she unveils her quirkiness like a kid. And we could all say she is so adorable. Whether she has slain on the red carpet or casual days in staple, she knows how to ace her look everytime.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s green day out? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.