It's an honor to be part of a nation that salutes its real-life heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas: Ashi Singh

Television actress Ashi Singh who plays the role of Sumeet in Zee TV’s Meet, also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jul,2023 13:10:20
Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan. Heroic deeds, astounding bravery, and unflinching determination of Indian soldiers forced the Pakistan regular forces and Pakistan’s irregulars to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements during the 55-day war.

Television actress Ashi Singh who plays the role of Sumeet in Zee TV’s Meet, also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war. Talking exclusively to IWMBuzz.com, Ashi said, “Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just a chapter in history, but a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit and courage that defines our Indian armed forces. As a human being, I am humbled by the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War. It’s a day to pay homage to their unwavering determination which lets us live our life freely. Their heroism will forever be etched in the hearts of every Indian, and it’s an honor to be part of a nation that salutes its real-life heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

