It's an honor to be part of a nation that salutes its real-life heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas: Ashi Singh

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan. Heroic deeds, astounding bravery, and unflinching determination of Indian soldiers forced the Pakistan regular forces and Pakistan’s irregulars to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements during the 55-day war.

Television actress Ashi Singh who plays the role of Sumeet in Zee TV’s Meet, also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war. Talking exclusively to IWMBuzz.com, Ashi said, “Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just a chapter in history, but a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit and courage that defines our Indian armed forces. As a human being, I am humbled by the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War. It’s a day to pay homage to their unwavering determination which lets us live our life freely. Their heroism will forever be etched in the hearts of every Indian, and it’s an honor to be part of a nation that salutes its real-life heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!

Also Read: SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death’ in Jawan’s New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever!