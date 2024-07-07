Jhanak Actress Kajal Pisal Shares Fun Moments From The Set With Hiba Nawab, Poorva Ghokhle, And More

Kajal Pisal is a renowned actress in the entertainment industry, well known for her role as Ishika in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Now, Kajal is making headlines on the Internet for her role in the serial Jhanak, where she reveals every detail on Instagram. The actress just shared a video and Instagram snapshot showcasing the set’s fun moments. See the video below!

Kajal Pisal’s Instagram Story-

Taking to the Instagram story, Kajal Pisal shared a fun video; it features a Shrishti Mukherjee, aka Poorva Gokhle, as she looks stunning in a plain white saree with a gold border with a dropped end piece and pairs with a contrast half-sleeves with a border. She styles her look with a middle-partition half-tied and rest curly hairstyle and minimal makeup with peach lips.

On the other hand, Kajal Pisal also gave a glimpse of herself in a black and gold saree with a matching blouse and also captured a Choton, aka Puneet Panjwani, in a stunning plain red formal shirt and stylish, sleek puffy hairstyle. Later, the camera moves to the stunning diva Jhanak, aka Hiba Nawab, as she flaunts her stunning look in a brown kurta and soft curls hairstyle. The video features fun moments of Jhanak cast members.

By sharing the video, Kajal Pisal wrote “#Jhanak” with an evil eye sticker and tagged Hiba Nawab, Puneet Panjwani, and Poorva Gokhale.



